 

 


boulderdash n: a road game played by California drivers during the wet season <Penelope called her friend to tell her about the ~ that was already underway along Pacific Coast Highway.> -more-

 

 

Michael Jackson to Build
Amusement Park Near Prison

Buddha's Gym:
Becoming One With Any Body

Bush Declares California
"Disaster Area—In General"

Tongue Tattoos: New Fad

Lakers Sign Fetus

Beverly Hills Morgue
Offers Herbal Body Wraps

The Flypoet Spoken Word & Music Showcase. A great line-up of performance artists.

Tiki Drive-In. Take a lover or a group out for a quintessential California experience...

Museum of Juraissic Technology. If you haven't yet seen this quirky little gem in Culver City, rush on down...

 

 
Buddha's Gym: Becoming One With Anybody

Physical and spiritual toning are the twin pillars of a quietly trendy gym in Venice, California, built around the embodiment of the Buddha. Members dig the low-key approach to getting buff...
 
Beverly Hills Morgue
Offers Herbal Body Wraps

In an effort to "put a better face on death," the city morgue began a program where loved ones may receive posthumous herbal wraps to stay fresh longer...
 
Los Angeles Annexes Vermont, Imports Autumn

The City of Angels has embarked on the world's largest tree-transplant project in a bid to acquire seasons...

Human Billboards Are a Hit

Tattoo advertising is starting to pay off. Andrew Fischer was paid $37,375 by Westlake, Ca.-based business, SnoreStop, to put a temporary tattoo on his forehead for a month. Other companies, such as Canada's TatAd.com, are jumping on the bandwagon and acting as a middleman between companies with logos to sport and willing individuals...
               

Hot New Screenwriter Chokes on Cigar, Dies

A screenwriter who just sold a spec script for upper six-figure amount, was celebrating with a studio producer when he accidentally...

 

4 Out of 5 Californians Can't Name A Damn Thing About Oregon

Californians suveyed in this month's journal, Where In The Hell?, revealed that they know virtually nothing about our immediate neighbors to the north. Asked who the "King of Oregon" was, an overwhelming number of respondants said...

 

Swank's Nose Breaks Records

The bloodied cotton swabs shoved up Hilary Swank's nose to fix her character's broken nose during a boxing match in Million Dollar Baby were sold on eBay for $7,500 each and will be on display at the new Celebrity Junk Museum at...

 

