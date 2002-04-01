Apologies for the state of the site. We’re in the process of recovering from a series of nasty malware incidents. Thanks for your patience as we piece the site back together. -- Satirically yours, George Wolfe, Editor

boulderdash n: a road game played by California drivers during the wet season <Penelope called her friend to tell her about the ~ that was already underway along Pacific Coast Highway.> -more-

Museum of Juraissic Technology . If you haven't yet seen this quirky little gem in Culver City, rush on down...

Tiki Drive-In . Take a lover or a group out for a quintessential California experience...