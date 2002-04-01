boulderdashn: a road game played by California
drivers during the wet season <Penelope called her friend
to tell her about the ~ that was already underway along Pacific
Coast Highway.> -more-
-- Satirically yours,
George Wolfe, Editor
The City of Angels has embarked on the world's largest tree-transplant project in a bid to acquire seasons...
Human Billboards Are a Hit
Tattoo advertising is
starting to pay off. Andrew Fischer was paid $37,375 by Westlake,
Ca.-based business, SnoreStop, to put a temporary tattoo on his
forehead for a month. Other companies, such as Canada's TatAd.com,
are jumping on the bandwagon and acting as a middleman between
companies with logos to sport and willing individuals...
Sorry, this feature is still being researched...
- -
Hot New Screenwriter Chokes on Cigar, Dies
A screenwriter who just sold a spec script
for upper six-figure amount, was celebrating with a studio producer
when he accidentally...
4 Out of 5 Californians Can't Name A Damn Thing About Oregon
Californians suveyed in this month's
journal, Where In The Hell?, revealed that they know virtually
nothing about our immediate neighbors to the north. Asked who the
"King of Oregon" was, an overwhelming number of respondants
said...
Swank's Nose Breaks Records
The bloodied cotton swabs shoved up Hilary
Swank's nose to fix her character's broken nose during a boxing
match in Million Dollar Baby were sold on eBay for $7,500
each and will be on display at the new Celebrity Junk Museum at...
Do your HorrorScope for today!
Find out if you're really just not meant
to be out on the roadways today, or if your sign's auspicious numbers
say that it's a good or bad day to pitch that idea you've been guarding...